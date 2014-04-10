Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 10

ZURICH, April 10 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Thursday, mirroring gains on other bourses, after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting suggested the central bank may be more cautious towards raising rates than investors had anticipated.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening up 0.3 percent at 8,437 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

Researchers who have fought for years to get full data on Roche’s flu medicine Tamiflu said on Thursday that governments who stockpile it are wasting billions of dollars on a drug whose effectiveness is in doubt.

For more, click on:

NESTLE

The world’s biggest food group holds it annual general meeting in Lausanne at 1230 GMT.

For more, click on:

KUDLESKI

Technology group Kudelski said its OpenTV and Nagravision subsidiaries have filed a lawsuit against Apple Inc in a court in northern California alleging the iPhone maker has infringed five U.S. patents.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Hochdorf said gross sales rose 8.5 percent last year to 376 million francs, generating net profit of 6 million francs. It is proposing an increase in its dividend to 3.2 francs per share from 3.0 francs a year earlier.

* Zueblin has decided to sell its Swiss properties to concentrate on its portfolio in Germany and France. It said it will offer an early redemption to bondholders of the 4 percent bond maturing on July 20, 2015, probably in the second half of this year.

* Kuenhne & Nagel said its board of director has proposed electing Gerard van Kesteren as board member at its annual general meeting on May 6.

ECONOMY