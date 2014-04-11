Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 11

ZURICH, April 11 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Friday, tracking European stocks lower, after the Nasdaq suffered its worst single-day drop since late 2011.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening down 0.6 percent at 8,367 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

GIVAUDAN

Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term growth targets after strong demand for its fine fragrances used in perfumes and its flavours in emerging markets helped first-quarter sales rise 5.7 percent.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EMS Chemie reported a 11.8 percent rise in net sales in local currency for the first three months of the year.

ECONOMY