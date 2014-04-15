Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 15

ZURICH, April 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse AG has hired Jim Spencer from Lazard Ltd as head of financial institutions investment banking for the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

ROCHE

* Adverse currency moves weighed on first-quarter sales at the Swiss drugmaker, which fell 1 percent, despite a healthy uptake of its new cancer medicines.

* The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Monday it had concluded an inquiry into lax drug-safety reporting at Roche and sent its report to the European Commission for the next steps.

NESTLE

Nestle expects sales growth to pick up in the next few quarters after slowing to 4.2 percent in the first quarter as unusually cold weather subdued sales in North America and cost-conscious Europeans continued to opt for cheaper brands.

BRAVOFLY RUMBO GROUP IPO-BFGF.S

Online travel agency Bravofly Rumbo Group priced its initial public share offer at 48 Swiss francs a share on Monday, giving the company a market value of 698 million Swiss francs ($794 million).

HIAG Immobilien

Swiss property redevelopment company HIAG Immobilien said on Tuesday it plans to list shares on the Zurich stock market in the second quarter, raising at least 200 million Swiss francs ($224 million) mostly to fund site projects and pay off debt.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Burkhalter Group said net profit rose 9.7 percent to 26.1 million Swiss francs in 2013.

* Cicor has been notified that HR Finance & Participations SA, with its registered office in Vouvry, has reduced its stake in the company to below 3 percent.

* GAM Holding said assets under management in Investment Management amounted to 69.6 billion Swiss francs at the end of March, broadly unchanged from the end of December.

* Sika said its sales grew 23.3 percent to 1.206 billion Swiss francs in the first quarter.

* Sulzer said it received orders of 828.4 million Swiss francs in the first quarter.

ECONOMY

* Swiss producer and import prices for March are due at 0715 GMT. Analysts expect them to fall 0.8 percent year-on-year.