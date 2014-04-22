FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 22
April 22, 2014

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 22 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Tuesday, tracking European shares seen benefiting from a Wall Street rally.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.7 percent to 8,433 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis is transforming its business by exchanging certain assets with GlaxoSmithKline and divesting its animal health business to Eli Lilly in deals worth billions of dollars.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schindler posted a 3.6 percent decrease in net profit to 160 million Swiss francs for the first quarter of 2014, compared to the prior-year period.

* Tamedia said it had made a public tender offer for PubliGroupe, expecting to offer 150 Swiss francs per PubliGroupe share. Tamedia said it wished to strengthen its position in the directory business through the takeover.

ECONOMY


