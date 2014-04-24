Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 24

ZURICH, April 24 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Thursday, in line with European markets supported by good results from Apple and Facebook .

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent to 8,449 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOVARTIS

Two days after announcing a radical overhaul of its structure, Novartis posted first-quarter profit that beat expectations boosted by an exceptional gain from the sale of its blood transfusion test unit.

LONZA

Life science and specialty chemicals group Lonza confirmed its outlook for the full year after its business performance improved in the first quarter from the year-ago period.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition reported first-quarter consolidated revenue of 221.6 million Swiss francs, a decline of 5.8 percent at current exchange rates or 2.8 percent in constant currencies.

* Logitech said sales rose 3 percent in the fourth quarter to $485 million generating non-GAAP operating income of $23 million. It confirmed its full-year 2015 outlook for $2.16 billion in sales and $145 million in non-GAAP operating income.

* Micronas said its consolidated net sales went up in the first quarter of 2014 by 7.4 percent to 40.2 million Swiss francs despite the continuing weakness of the yen.

* Mobimo said Peter Grossenbacher, head of portfolio management, was leaving the group.

* Myriad Group names Olivier Bartholot as Chief Revenue Officer, a newly created role responsible for sales and revenue generation across the company.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland’s trade surplus narrowed to 2.05 billion Swiss francs in March.