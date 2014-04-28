Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 28

ZURICH, April 28 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open a touch higher on Monday, with growing concerns over the situation in Ukraine likely to limit gains.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,389 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

HOLCIM

Swiss cement maker Holcim posted a 9 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit on Monday, bearing the fruits of a cost-cutting programme as it prepares to merge with French rival Lafarge.

NOVARTIS

Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said the Swiss drugmaker can spend up to $5 billion on bolt-on buys that could strengthen its core businesses, in an interview with Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank is among the bidders for Generali’s private bank BSI, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday, without disclosing sources.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said it received European Union approval for new subcutaneous formulation of RoACTEMRA to treat patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said Trad-X, its market-leading platform for trading global interest rates swaps, has announced that its new Euro Short End product offering has matched orders approaching 35 billion euros ($48.43 billion).

* GAM said it is launching its previously disclosed share buy-back programme Monday, with a maximum limit of 16.7 million shares to be bought back over a period of up to three years.

* Kuoni said shareholders rejected a proposal submitted by shareholder group zCapital to introduce a single category of stock, following a recommendation by the travel company’s board of directors.

ECONOMY