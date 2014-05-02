Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 2

ZURICH, May 2 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening flat on Friday, mirroring European shares, as investors held back from placing strong bets before the release of U.S. jobs data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 8,479 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

Britain’s financial regulator has banned a former senior UBS trader for failing to blow the whistle on colleague Kweku Adoboli, the “rogue trader” jailed in 2012 for running up $2.3 billion in unauthorised trading losses.

For more, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

A former Swiss banker pleaded guilty to helping U.S. clients avoid taxes, according to documents filed in a federal court. Josef Dorig was indicted in 2011 with former bankers for Credit Suisse AG. Dorig founded a trust company that worked with the bank. Credit Suisse was not named in Dorig’s plea agreement.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swissquote said it had entered into an agreement with PostFinance to operate as its trading platform from autumn 2015, handling stock exchange orders placed by PostFinance’s customers in e-trading. PostFinance will acquire a 5 percent equity investment in Swissquote’s capital, it said.

* Clariant said it had closed the sale of its Leather Services business to Stahl Holdings.

* ABB said two-thirds threshold for the approval of additional contingent share capital was not reached at its AGM.

* Glencore International said it had acquired 1.53 percent of Caracal Energy Inc’s outstanding common shares through a subsidiary.

* Gurit said it would sell operationally redundant real estate in Wattwil, Switzerland and would record a book gain of around 1.5 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

Swiss PMI data is due at 0730 GMT