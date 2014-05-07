FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 7
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2014

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SWISSRE

The world’s second biggest reinsurer will publish first-quarter results at around 0445 GMT.

For more, click on

UBS

Switzerland’s biggest bank holds its annual general meeting.

For more, click on

SWISSCOM

The telecommunications company will post first-quarter results at 0530 GMT.

For more, click on

SFS GROUP

SFS Group starts trading on Swiss stock exchange.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

* Swiss jobless data for April is due at 0545 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect the unadjusted rate to fall to 3.2 percent from 3.3 percent a month ago.

* The Swiss National Bank publishes international reserves and foreign currency liquidity at 0700 GMT.

