Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 7

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
The world’s second biggest reinsurer will publish first-quarter results at around 0445 GMT.
Switzerland’s biggest bank holds its annual general meeting.
The telecommunications company will post first-quarter results at 0530 GMT.
SFS Group starts trading on Swiss stock exchange.
* Swiss jobless data for April is due at 0545 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect the unadjusted rate to fall to 3.2 percent from 3.3 percent a month ago.
* The Swiss National Bank publishes international reserves and foreign currency liquidity at 0700 GMT.