Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 12

ZURICH, May 12 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Monday, in line with European markets seen tracking a rally on Wall Street where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record high, although gains could be limited by tensions in Ukraine.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent to 8,524 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

U.S. TAX DISPUTE

Swisspartners Group, a subsidiary of Liechtensteinische Landesbank, agreed to pay $4.4 million to the United States to settle a probe into whether it helped U.S. taxpayers evade their federal income taxes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Friday.

For more click on [RTRS CH US TAX]

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Hyposwiss Private Bank Geneva SA, previously owned by St. Galler KB, said its acquisition by Mirelis InvesTrust SA had been approved and finalised on May 7.

* Julius Baer said that the transfer of Merrill Lynch’s International Wealth Management (IWM) business based in the Netherlands took place over the weekend.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals said it had finalised its dossier on Safinamide against Parkinson’s disease together with its partner Zambon, and expects to submit it to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the coming days.

* Orior said it was selling its transport services unit Lineafresca to Murpf Group.

ECONOMY

* Swiss retail sales due at 0715 GMT