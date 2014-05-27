FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 27
May 27, 2014 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 27 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open little changed on Tuesday, as the market paused following a recent rally.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.01 percent at the open to 8,711.51 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

UBS named Gary Head as its new global chief of cash equities, promoting the Australia-based banker and triggering a reshuffle of the Swiss bank’s management in that country, according to a series of internal memos obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Tamedia upped its bid for PubliGroupe to 190 Swiss francs per share, but the new offer was still less than the 200 francs per share offered by Swisscom.

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 0.4 percent in April to 17.077 billion Swiss francs ($19.1 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

