Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 3
June 3, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 3 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening little changed on Tuesday, while European shares were expected to dip, as investors waited for inflation and unemployment data from the eurozone.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent to 8,699 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse has lost a limited amount of business as a result of pleading guilty to charges that it helped wealthy Americans to evade taxes, the head of its private bank said on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Givaudan said it had acquired all shares in Soliance SA, a cosmetic ingredients company that employs 96 people. It did not disclose details of the deal.

* Oerlikon said it had completed its acquisition of Sulzer’s Metco division ahead of schedule and expects sales growth for the group to exceed 15 percent for the fiscal year 2014, based on stable currencies and compared to the prior year.

* Novartis said its drug Zykadia, which was approved by U.S. health regualtors in April, shrank tumours in the majority of patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive (ALK+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

* Zurich Insurance Group said it had successfully placed CHF 200 million of undated subordinated notes first callable in September 2021.

ECONOMY

