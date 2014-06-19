FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 19
June 19, 2014

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 19 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Thursday, taking their cue from gains in Asia and on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was committed to keeping monetary policy accommodative.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent at the open to 8,688 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

UBS, CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss National Bank on Thursday welcomed the “significant progress” made by UBS and Credit Suisse at improving their capital, but urged Switzerland’s two largest banks to improve their leverage ratios.

For more, click on:

CREDIT SUISSE

Norway’s central bank Norges Bank has increased its holding in Credit Suisse to 5.01 percent, according to a disclosure to the Swiss stock exchange.

For more, click on:

VONTOBEL

Vontobel Holding fund manager Rajiv Jain, who runs one of the world’s largest emerging-markets funds, said he was committed to the Swiss bank, denying speculation he was about to leave.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EFG International has recruited Amrit Uppal to oversee its Global South Asian Diaspora activities.

* Looser Holding said it is investing up to 13.5 million francs in its coatings division.

ECONOMY

* SNB monetary policy assessment at 0730 GMT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
