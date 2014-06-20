FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 20
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 20, 2014 / 4:42 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 20

Joshua Franklin

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 20 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Friday after closing slightly firmer on Thursday.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.08 percent at 8,681.27 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

VONTOBEL

Swiss bank Vontobel Holding AG VONN.S said on Friday it will buy back 12.5 percent of its shares currently held by Swiss retail bank Raiffeisen.

For more, click on:

NESTLE

Nestle is trimming its huge range of businesses and pushing deeper into niche medical products to improve returns, but the food and beverage giant still likes its heft.

For more, click on:

UBS

U.S. authorities are probing UBS AG for criminal fraud after a former broker in Puerto Rico allegedly directed clients to improperly borrow money to buy mutual funds that later plunged, according to lawyers representing some of the investors.

For more, click on:

UBS

A Belgian judge charged the head of UBS Belgium on Thursday with involvement in an alleged multi-billion euro tax fraud by the Swiss bank’s Belgian unit.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke said it will seek to optimise its core business, improve cash flow and costs, and move into new growth areas in the face of tougher market conditions.

* Peach Propery Group said a major shareholder had sold a roughly 12 percent stake in the company to one board member, and to both new and existing shareholders.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.