Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 24
#Market News
June 24, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 24 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening higher on Tuesday, tracking European shares after overnight gains in Asia.

Shares in Syngenta were seen climbing 6 percent following a Bloomberg report saying Monsanto had looked into buying the Swiss firm. Syngenta was not immediately available for comment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 8,661 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group AG has withheld many key documents from MBIA Inc in a lawsuit accusing the Swiss bank of lying about how it processed loans used in mortgage-backed securities, and it should be ordered to review whether it has more evidence suggesting misconduct, the bond insurer said.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 0.9 percent in May to 17.253 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
