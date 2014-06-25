FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch On June 25
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
June 25, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch On June 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 25 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen following Asian shares lower on Wednesday, as concerns over escalating violence in Iraq weigh on equities.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.46 percent at 8,633.31 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* HIAG Immobilien said it had acquired a 26,231 square metre plot of land from Cham Nord Immobilien AG, adding to its holdings in the “Cham Nord” area and making it the area’s sole land owner.

* Phoenix Mecano said it would complete a deal on July 1 to buy Germany-based REDUR Messwandler GmbH for an undisclosed price.

* Basilea said it had been told by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that potential regulatory approval of ceftobiprole for the treatment of pneumonia would require additional phase 3 data.

ECONOMY

The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.77 points in May from a revised 1.68 points in April, the Swiss bank’s economists said on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.