Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 11
July 11, 2014 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 11 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Friday, taking their cue from markets in Asia, and consolidating after falls in the previous session due to concerns about Portugal’s biggest bank.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent to 8,494 points, according to the Swiss futures index.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

Raymond James & Associates, the branch-based arm of parent company Raymond James Financial, hired a team of securities brokers away from UBS Financial Services, where they managed $575 million in client assets, the firm announced on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry has priced 500 million euros in senior notes to finance its acquisition of The Nuance Group. The notes have a term of eight years and the annual interest rate will be 4.5 percent. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears.

* EMS Group said net sales rose 4.8 percent in the first half to 999 million Swiss francs, generating net operating income of 215 million, up 17.5 percent over the previous year.

* Bossard said sales rose 3 percent in the first half to a record 321 million francs, while consolidated net income rose 10.5 percent to 32.3 million.

* Implenia said Sarah Springman will step down from the Board of Directors at the end of this year.

* Newron said its shares will be included in the SXI Life Sciences and the SXI Bio+Medtech indices effective September 22, 2014.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
