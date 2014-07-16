FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 16
July 16, 2014 / 4:35 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 16 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen little changed on Wednesday, while European shares rose after economic data from China beat expectations.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.1 percent higher at 8,581 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

UBS expects its business with its wealthiest clients to grow by 7 to 8 percent in terms of assets, as the area plays an increasingly important role for the Swiss private bank.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Glarner Kantonalbank posted a first-half net income of 7.7 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

* Swiss ZEW for July due at 0900 GMT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
