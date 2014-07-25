Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 25

ZURICH, July 25 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Friday, in line with European markets seen edging lower after disappointing results from U.S. companies.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent to 8,631 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Graubuendner Kantonalbank said group profit rose 0.4 percent to 88.5 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year.

* HBM Healthcare Investments AG said it had a profit of 48.2 million Swiss francs in the first quarter of its fiscal year 2014/15.

* Implenia said preliminary figures showed operating income dropped to just under 26 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2014 due to one-off result adjustments in its buildings business unit.

* Interroll said sales grew 9.1 percent in local currencies in the first half of the year.

* Sika said profit after tax rose 26 percent to 177.6 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2014. It expects margins to be stable for the full year.

* Starrag Group said net profit rose 15 percent to 6.6 million Swiss francs in the first half, while sales fell 5 percent versus the year-ago period.

ECONOMY