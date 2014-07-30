FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 30
July 30, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

NOVARTIS

Moves by three of the four major U.S. contact lens makers to set price floors for many of their products, preventing low-cost retailers from discounting the expensive devices, have drawn scrutiny from lawmakers.

For more, click on

NOBEL BIOCARE

Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare confirmed on Tuesday that it has been approached by potential buyers and is in “very early” talks with them about its sale.

For more, click on

HOLCIM

The Swiss cement maker will post second-quarter results at 0500 GMT.

For more, click on

VONTOBEL

Swiss bank Vontobel will post first-half results at 0500 GMT.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss Finance & Property Investment AG said net profit excluding revaluation effects and deferred taxes increased by 17 percent 4.8 million Swiss francs in the first half, according to preliminary unaudited results.

* Bucher Industries posted a 4.2 percent rise in first-half sales, but said it expects a moderate fall in profitability from the record high in the year before.

ECONOMY

* UBS consumption indicator for June due at 0600 GMT.

* KOF indicator for July due at 0700 GMT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
