FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 31
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 31, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen idling on Thursday, as uncertainty prevails ahead of a three-day weekend and with Argentina appearing set to default on its debt after talks with holdout creditors broke down.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 8,499 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

CREDIT SUISSE

Swiss bank Credit Suisse on Thursday became the latest major European bank to say it was caught up in an investigation into alternative trading venues known as dark pools.

For more, click on

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The Swiss National Bank swung to a first-half profit from a year-ago loss on Thursday, helped by gains from foreign currency positions.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Switzerland’s competition watchdog said it had closed a probe of Swatch deliveries of movements and components on which it has a quasi monopoly for lack of evidence that the watchmaker discriminated against rivals.

* Basler Kantonalbank said board member Markus Lehmann was stepping down.

* Dufry said turnover in the first six months of 2014 rose by 6.7 percent in constant foreign exchange rates compared to a year ago.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.