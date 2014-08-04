Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 4

ZURICH, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen falling on Monday as the geopolitical tensions and disappointing company earnings dragged shares lower.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.7 percent at 8,353 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Evolva Holding said it would acquire Prosarix Ltd., an in silico modelling company based in Britain focusing on small molecule identification, design, biosynthesis and function. Evolva said it would purchase Prosarix with shares.

* Conzzeta AG said it would launch its rights offering for new shares on August 14.

* Valora said its consolidated Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) would be no less than break-even in the first six months of the year due to impairment charges of 17 million Swiss francs from restructuring its trade division. A further 10-15 million Swiss franc extraordinary charge will be booked in the second half of 2014, Valora said.

ECONOMY

July PMI data due at 0730 GMT