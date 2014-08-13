Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 13

ZURICH, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Swiss shares were seen idling on Wednesday, as weak macro figures from Asia and worries over the crisis in Ukraine kept investors on edge.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,337 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SWISS LIFE

Switzerland’s largest dedicated life insurer beat expectations with a slight rise in first-half net income, buoyed by a strong performance in its home market, and said it is buying a real estate service provider in Germany.

RAIFFEISEN

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Wednesday it is adding cooperative lender Raffeisen to a list of banks that come under closer supervision due to their importance to the wider financial system.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schindler said net profit surged 80 percent to 371 million Swiss francs ($408.68 million) despite an impairment on its stake in Hyundai on a gain of 75 million francs related to Mall of Switzerland, and that it expects full-year revenue will grow by 6 to 8 percent in local currencies and net profit will total 800 million to 850 million francs, or an adjusted net profit of 635 million to 685 million francs.

* Straumann said it will acquire approximately 12 percent of shares in RODO Medical, a privately-held company developing innovative devices in dental implant restorations, for an undisclosed sum.

* Adecco said U.S.-based fund manager Harris Associates L.P holds 5.28 percent of the share capital of the company through registered shares.

* Conzzeta said first-half profit rose 7.6 percent to 23.2 million francs, including 2.5 million francs from the sale of properties by Plazza Immobilien, and said full-year results will be affected by the disposal of its ixmation business unit on the order of 25 million francs.

* SFS said first-half net profit rose 12 percent to 65.4 million francs and that it is expecting to achieve a higher margin on earnings before interest, tax and amortisation for the second half. For the year as a whole, SFS expects an EBITA margin of 14 to 15 percent.

* Bravofly said it will buy back a maximum of 10 million euros (13.36 million US dollar) worth of its own shares to be used for employee stock option 2011-2013 plans and to finance acquisitions.

* Tecan said first-half net profit rose nearly 13 percent to 18.6 million francs and confirmed that it continues to expect full-year sales in local currencies to grow at least in the mid single-digit percentage range, and for the operating profit margin a further increase of around 50 basis points on the year.

ECONOMY

* Swiss ZEW for August is due at 0900 GMT.