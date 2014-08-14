FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 14
August 14, 2014 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open unchanged on Thursday in line with other European markets as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of euro zone economic growth data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 8,389 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basilea says it plans to launch ceftobiprole in Germany in the second half of this year as it posted a net loss of 19.4 million francs for the first half of this year. The company confirmed its guidance.

* Evolva said it had entered into a contract worth up to $15.1 million with the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) for its oral antibiotic GC-072.

* Daetwyler Holding posted net sales of 654.4 million Swiss francs in the first half, generating net profit of 48.3 million francs. It said it was confident of achieving its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) target range of 10-13 percent before one-off items for the year as a whole.

* Walter Meier said it had acquired Swiss heating and ventilation company FRIAP FEURON AG for an undisclosed price as it posted adjusted net income of 102.8 million in the first half compared, boosted by spin-off effects. It said sales almost halved to 190.9 million.

* Orell Fuessli said net sales rose 2.1 percent in the first half to 131.2 million francs, generating an operating loss of 4 million francs.

* Crealogix said it has set up an Austrian subsidiary in Vienna.

ECONOMY

* Swiss producer/import price index due at 0715 GMT.

