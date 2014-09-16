FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 16
September 16, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Swiss shares were seen opening little changed on Tuesday, with investors bracing for a possible hawkish shift in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy stance the Fed begins a two-day policy meeting later in the day.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,808 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer said it will acquire Advanced Separation Company, or ASCOM, an Arnheim, Netherlands-based provider of oil, water and gas separation equipment, and ProLabNL, which has capabilities to test equipment in oil field conditions. Financial details of the transactions weren’t disclosed.

* Lindt & Spruengli said it has completed the billion-dollar-plus purchase of U.S. candy maker Russell Stover after clinching all regulatory approvals required.

* Calida said first-half net profit rose 16.6 percent to 5.2 million Swiss francs (5.56 million US dollars) after reorganizing and restructuring the recent acquisition of Lafuma, and that the company is confident about full-year prospects despite the subdued economic outlook.

* Bravofly said net income halved to 3.2 million euros (4.14 million US dollars) due to costs linked with its initial public offering, and confirmed full-year guidance for gross travel value of 1.3 to 1.35 billion euros, revenues of 142 to 147 million euros, and adjusted earnings before interest, tax and depreciation of 22 to 24 million euros.

* Newron said its first-half net loss nearly doubled to 4.6 million euros following major investments into drug development and preparations for regulatory submission of its safinamide treatment.

ECONOMY

1 US dollar = 0.9347 Swiss franc 1 US dollar = 0.7729 euro

