Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sep 22

ZURICH, Sep 22 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Monday, in line with European markets seen mirroring losses in Asia, with some investors seen taking profits from recent highs and ahead of crucial Chinese manufacturing data on Tuesday.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.3 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SULZER

Industrial conglomerate Siemens AG said on Monday it would buy U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc for $7.6 billion in a move that would significantly boost the German company’s oil and gas business in North America.

Sulzer said it had terminated discussions with Dresser-Rand over a potential merger.

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer is interested in acquiring Coutts International, a unit of Royal Bank of Scotland, but will not get into a bidding war for the venerable British bank’s overseas arm, a Swiss paper reported on Sunday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cham Paper Group said it had finished the consultation period with partner organisations and authorities and will now go ahead with the job cuts announced last month as it transfers technology from Switzerland to Italy.

* Hochdorf Group has signed an agreement to acquire 60 percent of Uckermaerker Milch GmbH as well as a 26 percent share in three dairy trading companies to develop its infant formula business.

* Myriad Group AG and Oracle America announced that they have amicably resolved the litigation between them. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

* Swisscom said it submitted a request for cancellation of untendered PubliGroupe shares.

