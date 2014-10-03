Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 3

ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening higher on Friday, rebounding after a sharp sell-off in the previous session.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.3 percent at 8,683 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ROCHE

Another new cancer drug from Roche, this time for treating leukaemia, has been rejected by Britain’s healthcare cost-effectiveness agency NICE on the grounds that data about its value is uncertain.

COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS

Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA said they have terminated their merger agreement, citing a “changed political environment”.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Helvetia said it had successfully placed a dual tranche hybrid bond of 525 million Swiss francs to help finance its acquisition of Nationale Suisse.

* Dufry said it had renewed its concessions contracts at Phnom Penh and Siem Reap International Airports and was awarded additional retail space.

* Autoneum Holding AG said it had become a presenting partner of the 2015 World Car Awards.

