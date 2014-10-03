FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 3
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 3, 2014 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening higher on Friday, rebounding after a sharp sell-off in the previous session.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.3 percent at 8,683 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ROCHE

Another new cancer drug from Roche, this time for treating leukaemia, has been rejected by Britain’s healthcare cost-effectiveness agency NICE on the grounds that data about its value is uncertain.

For more click on

COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS

Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA said they have terminated their merger agreement, citing a “changed political environment”.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Helvetia said it had successfully placed a dual tranche hybrid bond of 525 million Swiss francs to help finance its acquisition of Nationale Suisse.

* Dufry said it had renewed its concessions contracts at Phnom Penh and Siem Reap International Airports and was awarded additional retail space.

* Autoneum Holding AG said it had become a presenting partner of the 2015 World Car Awards.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.