Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 6

ZURICH, Oct 6 - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Monday, in line with European markets seen rising after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs figures sparked a rally in stock markets worldwide.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NOVARTIS

Swiss pharma group Novartis said on Monday it had entered into a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combination treatments for patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

UBS

Switzerland has handed over to the French authorities documents on 300 customers of UBS AG suspected of evading tax, a Swiss newspaper said on Sunday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Emmi said it was selling the yogurt manufacturer Trentinalatte S.p.A. in Roverè della Luna, Italy, to the LIVIA Group based in Munich and Vienna for an undisclosed price.

* Galderma, a healthcare company owned by Nestle, said that it has initiated a Phase II clinical trial of a novel muscle relaxant in the United States.

* Holcim said that it has not yet received the last compensation installment of $97.5 million in connection with the nationalization of Holcim Venezuela in 2008 and could pursue legal steps if necessary.

* Kuka Aktiengesellschaft said it has published its purchasing offer for Swisslog shares.

* The Swiss Takeover Board has ascertained the compliance of the public exchange offer of UBS Group AG to the shareholders of UBS AG with the purpose to establish a holding company structure.

ECONOMY

* SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT.