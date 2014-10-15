Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 15

ZURICH, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening lower on Wednesday as investor sentiment remained fragile after benign Chinese inflation data, with gloom in the euro zone economy added to signs of a faltering global economic recovery.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.4 percent at 8,307 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday

UBS

A UBS AG unit will pay $5.2 million in a settlement with Puerto Rico’s financial institutions regulator over the firm’s practices involving sales of Puerto Rico closed-end bond funds whose values later plunged.

Former UBS bank executive Raoul Weil was the mastermind of the Swiss bank’s illegal offshore operations that helped thousands of Americans evade taxes, prosecutors said at the start of his federal trial on Tuesday.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nestle said it will invest around 30 million Swiss francs (31.41 million US dollars) in the Dairy Farming Institute in northeast China, in a bid to help modernise Chinese dairy farming practices to enable farmers to meet the country’s fast-growing milk demand.

* Helvetia said it holds shares corresponding to 96.29 percent of the voting rights and of the share capital in Nationale Suisse following its takeover bid of the Swiss insurer in August. The definitive result will be published on October 15.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it will ask its shareholders on November 14 to vote on moving its registered office to Luxembourg for tax reasons and management to Ireland, where it plans to build a new manufacturing plant to benefit from the support of governmental institutions.

* Clariant said it inaugurated its first regional innovation center in Navi Mumbai, India, to host approximately 100 technical employees in chemical research and application development, focused on surfactants, specialty polymers and functional chemicals.

ECONOMY

September ZEW due at 0900 GMT