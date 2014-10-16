Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 16

ZURICH, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Thursday, halting a sell-off that has lasted for more than a week.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.1 percent at 8,151 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker affirmed its full-year sales and profit targets on Thursday after a strong performance by its new breast cancer drugs helped it beat expectations in the third quarter.

The U.S. health regulator approved two treatments for use in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), including Esbriet, which was as developed by InterMune Inc, which Roche agreed to buy for $8.3 billion in August.

NESTLE

The food group stood by its full-year outlook on Thursday as slowing growth in Asia and continued price erosion in Europe weighed on underlying sales growth in the first nine months of the year.

SYNGENTA

The world’s largest agrochemicals company said sales rose 3 percent in the third quarter which enables it to maintain its sales target for 2014.

UBS

A former top UBS executive on trial in South Florida for tax fraud was on a committee in charge of managing U.S. demands that the Swiss bank disclose secret offshore accounts, UBS’s former head of cross-border business testified on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* A new experimental leukemia treatment being developed by Novartis led to the disappearance of the disease in 90 percent of patients who were treated, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

* Walter Meier said Roberto Ettlin is stepping down from his post as Head of the Group Division Machining Solutions with immediate effect for health reasons. Jochen Nutz will manage the division until further notice.

ECONOMY

The Swiss government cut its economic growth forecasts for this year and next on Thursday, citing a gloomy outlook for the neighbouring euro zone.

