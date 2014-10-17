FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 17
October 17, 2014 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to inch slightly higher at the open on Friday after a week of sharp losses as macro data soothed fears about the U.S. economic outlook.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen edging up 0.1 percent at the open to 8,066 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse on Friday shuffled managers at its investment banking division, promoting two American investment bankers to head up the unit alongside fixed income banker Gael de Boissard.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Pharmacyclis said it had entered into an agreement with Roche to evaluate Imbruvica and Roche’s Gazyva in combination in lymphoma and leukemia.

* SIX Exchange Regulation said it is opening an investigation against LifeWatch AG regarding potential violations of the rules governing ad hoc publicity.

* Daetwyler Holding said it has nominated Juerg Fedier to its board of directors.

ECONOMY

