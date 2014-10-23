Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 23

ZURICH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday, in line with European shares, as some weak corporate results added to a subdued tone for global equities overnight.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.3 percent at 8,478 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank was cautiously optimistic for the year-end, as it posted third-quarter profit that beat expectations on Thursday.

NESTLE

Nestle has no plans to close any of its eight factories or curb output in cocoa and coffee-rich West and Central Africa because of Ebola, but is ready to adapt if it spreads, the Chief Executive of the world’s largest food company said.

STRAUMANN

The world’s largest maker of dental implants raised its full-year sales and profit outlook on Thursday after the pace of revenue growth accelerated in the third quarter, and said its chief financial officer was stepping down for personal reasons.

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker said two late-stage trials showed its drug secukinumab improved symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis, a debilitating joint condition of the spine.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Logitech said second-quarter net profit more than doubled to $36.1 million and the company backed its full-year expectations for approximately $2.16 billion in sales if foreign currency rates remain somewhat stable as well as $170 million in operating income.

* Swiss Finance & Property Investment posted net income of 2.5 million Swiss francs for the first nine months of 2014, a pro rata increase of 23 percent compared with the previous year.

* Dufry said it had signed a concession agreement with the Kenya Airports Authority for development and management of duty free retail services under a single master license at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport until 2024.

* Warteck Invest said it had named Stefan Hilber as its chief financial officer.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition reported consolidated revenue of 197.9 million Swiss francs in the third quarter, down 2.8 percent in constant currencies from the equivalent quarter last year.

