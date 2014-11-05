Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 5

ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Wednesday, bouncing back from losses in the previous session, and boosted by positive earnings reports from companies elsewhere in Europe.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen rising 0.5 percent to 8,760 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche will spend 450 million Swiss francs ($470 million) over the next three years to build a new diagnostics manufacturing facility in China to meet rising Asian demand for clinical tests, the company said on Wednesday.

HOLCIM

French cement maker Lafarge, which is preparing to merge with Swiss-based Holcim, confirmed its 550 million euro ($690 million) 2015 cost-saving goal on Wednesday as it delivered third-quarter profits in line with expectations.

UBS

U.S. prosecutors did not present enough hard evidence to link a former top UBS AG banker to subordinates’ schemes to help wealthy Americans hide $20 billion in secret accounts from tax authorities, jurors from the trial told Reuters on Tuesday.

MOLECULAR PARTNERS

The biotech company is expected to make its market debut on the Swiss stock exchange.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nestle said W. Patrick McGinnis will become non-executive chairman of its Nestle Purina PetCare division from Jan. 1, 2015. Joseph R. Sivewright will succeed McGinnis as CEO of the petcare unit.

* Dottikon ES said it plans to increase its current strategic share of 34 percent of SYSTAG, System Technik AG.

* Helvetia said it would expand its branch network in Switzerland to 81 branches from 61 previously.

ECONOMY

* Swiss CPI data for October due at 0815 GMT