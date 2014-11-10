Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 10

ZURICH, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open unchanged on Monday, in line with European markets seen mixed after China’s annual consumer inflation remained near a five-year low in October, further evidence that the world’s second-largest economy is cooling.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at 8,819 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

BANKS

British regulators investigating allegations of collusion and manipulation in the foreign exchange market could fine a group of six banks, including UBS, as early as next Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.

The Financial Times reported on Monday that UBS might settle allegations of misconduct at its precious metals trading business alongside the forex settlement.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Goldbach Group AG said SIX Swiss Exchange had authorised it to join the Domestic Standard from Dec 8.

* Novartis said it would reveal phase III data for AIN457 (secukinumab) in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis at ACR 2014.

* SFS Group said its free float had increased to 42.6 percent.

* Thurgauer KB said chief executive Peter Hinder was leaving the bank and would be succeeded by Heinz Huber with immediate effect.

* Valora said it was acquiring Naville, a small-outlet retailer with 180 points of sale in western Switzerland, from Lagardere Services for an enterprise-value purchase price of 90 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY