Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 19

ZURICH, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open flat on Wednesday, pausing after hitting a seven-year high in the previous session.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening almost unchanged at 8,976 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Holcim said Javier de Benito, currently area manager for Africa Middle East and member of senior management, had decided to leave the company effective Jan. 1. Holcim Morocco Chief Executive Dominique Drouet will fill these roles, in addition to his current position, after de Benito’s departure.

* Basilea said data on its investigational phase 2a anti-cancer drug candidate BAL101553 will be presented on Wednesday at the 26th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on “Molecular targets and cancer therapeutics” in Barcelona.

* Swisslog said it was nominating Till Reuter, chief executive of KUKA, to its board of directors at its extraordinary general meeting on Dec. 18.

* S H L Telemedicine said third-quarter net income was $0.3 million compared to a net loss of $1.2 million for the same period last year.

* Logitech said it had filed its 2014 definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, filed its annual report for the 2014 fiscal year with the SIX Swiss Exchange, and posted its annual report, invitation and proxy statement for its 2014 annual general meeting.

ECONOMY

* November ZEW due at 1000 GMT