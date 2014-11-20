FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 20
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
November 20, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to slightly higher on Thursday as investors await data from Europe following subdued factory output figures in China.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening op 0.1 percent at 8,988 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SYNGENTA

Archer Daniels Midland Co sued seed company Syngenta AG on Wednesday over sales of a genetically modified corn variety not approved for import by China, joining more than 100 farmers and exporters in pursuing damages from the Swiss-based company.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nobel Biocare : Danaher and the persons acting in concert with Danaher said they held a total of 78.52 percent of all listed Nobel Biocare shares at the end of the offer period and declared the offer successful.

* Schmolz + Bickenbach said it swung to a net profit 10.6 million euros ($13.30 million) in the third quarter after posting a loss in the year-ago period.

ECONOMY

* Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 5.3 percent in October to 19.76 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office.

1 US dollar = 0.7971 euro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.