Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 25

ZURICH, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open flat on Tuesday, consolidating after posting gains last week.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening almost unchanged at 9,062 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had extended a priority review period by up to three months for a new drug application for the treatment of a type of bone marrow cancer.

ROCHE

Genentech, U.S. biotech unit of Roche Holding, faces growing pressure over a decision to allow only a handful of distributors to supply three of the world’s most widely used cancer drugs, a move that prominent hospitals say will create delays and raise costs.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swisscom : The Swiss competition watchdog said it would look more closely at the planned merger between Swisscom’s and Tamedia’s address list activities.

* Gategroup Holding AG said it had appointed Christoph Schmitz as its new chief financial officer and member of the executive management board. Schmitz will take up his new position on Jan. 19, succeeding Thomas Bucher.

* Goldbach Group AG said it had approved the appointment of Raoul Gerber to its management team. Gerber will officially assume his post as chief commercial officer on Goldbach’s executive committee as of Jan. 1.

* Orascom Development Holding posted net profit attributable to shareholders of 36.4 million Swiss francs for the first nine months of the year, compared with a 75.8 million franc loss in the same period in 2013.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said it would team up with Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy to collaborate on a benefit/risk study in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

