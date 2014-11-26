Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 26

ZURICH, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening higher on Wednesday, in line with European shares, buoyed by brighter economic growth data from the United States.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.1 percent at 9,053 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

Switzerland’s largest bank said 90.4 percent of shares had been tendered into an exchange offer for a new holding company, part of a restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more easily in a crisis.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adecco said its regional head of Germany and Austria Andreas Dinges will step down at the end of June 2015 for personal reasons.

* Swiss Prime Site said its finance chief Peter Wullschleger will leave the company at the end of 2014.

* Cicor said it had been awarded a major contract by the Kaercher Group for the manufacture of modules for high-pressure cleaning systems, with a contract volume for the control systems of close to 10 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

UBS consumption indicator for October slipped to 1.29 from 1.39 in the previous month.

For more, click on