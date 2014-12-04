FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 4
#Piracy
December 4, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher, in line with European markets seen tracking gains in the U.S. and Asia, with improving U.S. economic outlook and expectations of further stimulus from the European Central Bank boosting sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOVARTIS

There is no evidence that Novartis’s flu vaccine Fluad caused serious events including deaths in Italy, experts at the European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer said Bernard Keller will retire from the Executive Board at the end of 2014.

ECONOMY

