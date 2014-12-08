Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 8

ZURICH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open broadly unchanged on Monday, taking a breather as soft macro data from China and Japan revived concerns over the pace of global growth.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at 9212.82 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer, and the SMI future was also indicated to open flat at 9211.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday

SIKA

French building materials supplier Saint-Gobain said on Monday it planned to buy a controlling stake in Sika for around 2.3 billion euros ($2.83 billion), a move most board and management members at the Swiss construction chemicals group rejected.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse AG is considering scaling down its prime brokerage business as part of already announced efforts to reduce risk in its investment banking division, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

UBS

UBS said its chairman of asset management John Fraser will leave the Swiss bank to become Secretary of the Australian Treasury effective Jan. 15.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Holcim said Jacques Bourgon, currently head of occupational heatlh and safety for the group and senior advisor to the Chief Executive, will leave the Swiss cement maker at the end of the year to pursue outside challenges.

* Novartis said its generics arm Sandoz showed Phase III data that demonstrated similarity of its treatment for patients with low white blood cells, filgrastim, compared to the U.S.-licensed reference drug, Amgen’s Neupogen.

* Bucher said its board named Belimo Chief Executive Jacques Sanche as its new CEO, and will ask shareholders to elect Philip Mosimann, who has been Bucher CEO for many years, as the new chairman of the board. Current chairman Rolf Broglie will leave the board of directors in April 2016.

* Swisslog said KUKA Aktiengesellschaft owns 90.9 percent of the company following a takeover offer.

* Leclanche said it secured a 21 million Swiss franc credit facility from Recharge ApS in Denmark.

* Roche said it launched the cobas HIV-1 and cobas HCV assays for use on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems, expanding its molecular diagnostic platforms with viral load monitoring assays.

ECONOMY

SNB sight deposits at 0800 GMT

October retail sales at 0815 GMT

November CPI data at 0815 GMT