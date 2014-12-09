Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 9

ZURICH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open down on Tuesday, mirroring weaker equities in the United States and Asia, with a further drop in oil prices to a five-year low seen hurting energy stocks.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 9,147.75 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer, and the SMI future was indicated 0.7 percent lower at 9,132.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

UBS

Swiss investment bank UBS has hired commodity analyst Lachlan Shaw to join its research team in Australia, the bank confirmed on Tuesday.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swisscom said it will buy Veltigroup and its companies LAN expert, insentia and ITS in order to expand its information and communications technology offering for business customers and its presence in western Switzerland. The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the purchase price.

* Mobile messaging company Snapchat has poached Credit Suisse technology banker Imran Khan, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

* Roche said early data in a trial of its hemophilia A therapy ACE910 showed a reduction in bleeding rates in all patients. The Swiss drugmaker said it plans to move into more advanced clinical trials of the treatment in 2015.

* Schaffner said its fiscal year 2013/14 net profit doubled to 12.6 million Swiss francs.

* Molecular Partners said it will receive a milestone payment of $2 million after Janssen Biotech, Inc. exercises an option for exclusive rights to a multi-specific DARPin program.

* Inficon Holding said that Credit Suisse Funds AG now holds less than 3 percent of the voting rights in the company after a sale on Dec. 2.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate edged higher to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in November from 3.1 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said.

* The Swiss Federal Treasury said it was reopening two 1.25 percent bonds maturing in 2026 and 2037, respectively, in a tender.