Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 10

ZURICH, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Wednesday, recouping some recent losses amid a rise in U.S. stocks overnight and mixed Asian trading.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,087 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer, and the SMI future FSMIc1 was indicated 0.4 percent lower at 9,081.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

UBS AG aims to triple the assets that its U.S. wealth management clients keep in fee-based accounts within seven to 10 years, a top executive said on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika AG, in the midst of a takeover by Saint-Gobain, said it had received a request from Schenker Winkler Holding AG, which represents more than 10 percent of the company’s share capital, to hold an extraordinary general meeting. Its proposals include removing Paul Haelg, Monika Ribar and Daniel Sauter as current members of the board of directors. The board of directors will examine the request and proposals and will comment in due course, the company said.

* Roche said results demonstrated the prognostic value of its Elecsys preeclampsia test to predict the absence of preeclampsia for one week and the development of it within the subsequent four weeks.

* Vontobel said its asset management arm, which is currently part of Bank Vontobel AG, will be run as an independent legal entity and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vontobel Holding AG in future.

* Bank Coop said it had appointed Hanspeter Ackermann as its new chief executive, replacing Andreas Waespi who left the bank in July. Ackermann will take up his new role by April 1 at the latest, the company said.

* Danaher Corp held 96.96 percent of shares in Nobel Biocare at the end of the additional acceptance period of its offer.

* Conax, part of the Kudelski, said it had been selected by primacom, a German cable TV provider, to provide it with content revenue protection for its DVB cable and pay-TV network.

* Datacolor said its vice president of human resources, Ross McGovern, had decided to leave the company at the beginning of March and that the search for a successor had already been initiated.

* Schaffner Holding AG said its board of directors had approved agenda items for its annual general meeting.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss Federal Treasury will issue information on its latest government bond issues.