Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 22

ZURICH, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Monday, in line with European markets buoyed by gains in the United States and Asia, although traders were also expected to keep a wary eye on political developments in Greece.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ABB

Swiss engineering group ABB is not planning any big acquisitions at the moment, its chief executive said in an interview with a German newspaper on Monday.

IMPLENIA

German engineering and services company Bilfinger SE on Monday said it had sold parts of its construction division to Switzerland-based Implenia.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said on Friday it had agreed to buy privately-held Bina Technologies for an undisclosed price, the company’s second acquisition in two days.

CREDIT SUISSE

* A Texas jury has found Credit Suisse fraudulently enticed investors to back a $540 million loan for the Lake Las Vegas resort, only to have the borrower quickly default.

* Citigroup has bought the commodity trading books of Credit Suisse, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, as the U.S. bank extends its reach in the sector as others retreat.

SIKA

Saint-Gobain is not prepared to combine its mortar business with that of takeover target Sika, the head of the French building materials group said in a newspaper on Friday, despite a walkout threat by the Swiss company’s management.

NOVARTIS

Morphosys AG on Monday said it had received a payment from Novartis in connection with the initiation of a phase 1 clinical trial of a HuCAL antibody in the field of oncology.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basilea said the Swiss regulatory authority Swissmedic has approved the antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole medocaril) for the treatment of pneumonia.

* Burckhardt Compression said it acquired SAMR SAS, a French manufacturer of sliding bearings.

* Dottikon Es Holding said it had increased its strategic share in SYSTAG, System Technik AG, to 47.1 percent from 33.9 percent on Dec. 19. The company also said its head of legal and human resources will leave Dottikon on June 30.

* Evolva said it completed the share sale related to the acquisition of Allylix.

* LifeWatch said it received FDA clearance for its Vital Signs Patch (VSP).

* Myriad said it signed a pan Latin American agreement with Telefonica for its msngr instant messaging service.

* Roche said its Avastin was approved in Switzerland for the treatment of advanced cervical cancer.

* Schindler’s chief executive told a Saturday newspaper that the company’s majority shareholder would only sell their stake if an offer were made for all of the company’s listed shares.

ECONOMY