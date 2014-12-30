FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 30
December 30, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Tuesday, mirroring falls on other European bourses, as political uncertainty in Greece sapped investors’ appetite for risk.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.1 percent at 9,025 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SIKA

A proposed board member of Switzerland’s Sika, set to be controversially acquired for $2.8 billion by Saint-Gobain , said on Monday he is withdrawing his candidacy after concluding he would not be independent.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Leclanche said the Swiss takeover commission has granted an exemption from the obligation to submit a mandatory takeover offer for Leclanche’s shares in connection with the proposed restructuring announced on Dec. 8.

ECONOMY

