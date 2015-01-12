Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 12

ZURICH, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen idling on Monday, tracking European shares as global oil prices extended their slide on weaking demand in Europe and Asia.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.1 percent higher at 9,118 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday

Roche

Roche Holding AG said Monday it will acquire a majority stake in molecular and genomic analysis firm Foundation Medicine Inc for up to $1.18 billion, a move meant to bolster the Swiss drugmaker’s personalised cancer treatments.

For more, click on

UBS

UBS Group AG, Switzerland’s biggest bank, has lost two more blue-chip corporate broking clients, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

For more, click on

SWISS BANKS

A U.S. court will not hold a bail hearing for a Swiss banker wanted for allegedly helping Americans avoid taxes as long as he fails to appear in person, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said it will set up a joint investment company of up to $100 million with Qualcomm to target early stage companies who offer technologies, products or services in digital medicines for physicians and patients.

* Actelion said it will confirm its guidance at a brokerage conference on Tuesday, which is for core earnings to grow by around the low 20s percent at constant exchange rates and, excluding the impact of U.S. rebate reversals, core earnings to grow in the mid-teen percentage range. The Swiss firm said it will review guidance for this year with full-year earnings, when there is greater clarity on exactly where last year finished.

* BB BIOTECH aims for a dividend yield of at least 5 percent, the head of its management Daniel Koller told the Sunday edition of German newspaper Euro am Sonntag. Based on the average share price during December, this would mean at least 11 Swiss francs per share, he said.

* Clariant said it is acquiring the remaining 50 percent shares of Companhia Brasileira de Bentonita (CBB) from Geosol that it doesn’t already own for an undisclosed price, a move which the Swiss chemicals company said will allow it to take full ownership of a Bentonit mine in Bahia, Brazil.

* Emmi said it is acquiring the cheese business of Canada-based specialty cheese importer J.L. Freeman for an undisclosed price, which the Swiss dairy producer says will expand its position in North America and secure market access for exports from Switzerland.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank should consider easing its three-year-cap on the franc before Switzerland becomes too reliant on what was conceived as only a temporary measure, a former advisor to the central bank said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

For more, click on

Weekly SNB sight deposits at 0800 GMT