Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 26

ZURICH, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Monday, tracking European shares, on heightened concerns the Greek election results could lead to renewed instability in Europe.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.8 percent at 8,099 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank is considering a cost-savings package in response to the recent appreciation of Switzerland’s currency, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

SIKA

The company’s board of directors said on Monday the voting privilege of the Swiss family that owns a controlling stake in the chemicals company should be taken away.

SWATCH

The watchmaker will not change its long-term strategy in response to the Swiss National Bank’s decision to end its currency cap against the euro, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.

ADECCO

The staffing firm’s chief executive said in an interview published on Sunday he believed the company would hit its margin target for 2015, despite sluggish growth in the euro zone.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Starrag Group said the Swiss franc’s recent appreciation will have an impact on the competitiveness of its factories in Switzerland, as it posted sales for 2014 of 393 million Swiss francs, an increase of 0.6 percent from the previous year’s figure.

* CREALOGIX said it had acquired MBA Systems, a British supplier of web-based solutions and services to the securities and wealth management industries.

* Cytos said trading of its shares and convertible bonds will be suspended from ten minutes prior to the start of a meeting of bondholders to vote on a restructuring proposal for convertible bonds, until at least one hour after the outcome has been communicated by the company.

ECONOMY

State-owned China Construction Bank (CCB) is expected to open a Swiss branch during 2015, the Swiss finance minister was quoted on Saturday as saying, following a deal to establish clearing arrangements in Switzerland for trading in China’s currency.

Switzerland cannot allow its currency to remain at its current heady levels against the euro over the longer term because it will be too damaging for the Swiss economy, Austria’s finance minister was quoted on Sunday as saying.

