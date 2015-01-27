Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 27

ZURICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen rising on Tuesday, outperforming flat European shares, supported by Swiss drugmaker Novartis, which forecast sales and profit to grow at a faster pace this year.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.4 percent at 8,331 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker forecast sales and profit to grow at a faster pace this year as recent drug successes and its portfolio overhaul help it weather the impact of generic competition.

For more, click on

SUNRISE

Swiss mobile telecoms company Sunrise plans to raise around 1.35 billion Swiss francs ($1.3 billion) in a stock market debut, potentially Switzerland’s biggest flotation since 2006.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika said it had acquired cement and tile adhesive manufacturer Duro-Moza in Mozambique. The firm reported sales of 2 million Swiss francs in 2014, Sika said.

* Banque Cantonale du Jura reported 2014 net income of 9 million Swiss francs, up 0.2 percent.

* Elma reported 2014 total revenue of 118.1 million Swiss francs, representing growth of 4.5 percent.

* Huber+Suhner said the massive increase in the value of Swiss franc since the Swiss National Bank’s decision to scrap the cap on Jan. 15 will have very negative effects on sales and income prospects during the current financial year.

* Zuger Kantonalbank said 2014 profit reached 61.2 million Swiss francs.

* Tornos said consolidated net sales rose 16.6 percent to 175.8 million Swiss francs in 2014.

ECONOMY

SNB

The Swiss National Bank is ready to intervene in the foreign currency market to ease monetary policy after ditching its cap on the Swiss franc earlier this month, its vice-chairman said in an interview with Swiss national daily TagesAnzeiger.

For more, click on