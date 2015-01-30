Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 30

ZURICH, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday, following a rise in U.S. and Asian shares overnight and better-than-expected U.S. job market data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 8,475 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday

ROCHE <ROG.VX

A major analysis of one of the world’s most fiercely disputed medicines, Roche’s Tamiflu, has found it cuts flu symptoms by a day and can help some patients avoid hospital treatment and complications.

DUFRY

The Swiss travel retailer is seen as a strong contender in the race to to acquire a majority of Italy’s airport retailer World Duty Free, which belongs to the Benetton family, sources familiar with the situation said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS said it will acquire AirServices Estudos e Avaliacoes Ambientais Ltda. in Sao Paulo and Cronolab Referencia em Analises Quimicas e Ambientais Ltda. in Rio de Janeiro for undisclosed prices, in a bid to expand its environmental business in Brazil.

* Sika said that it has garnered backing for its opposition to a takeover by Saint-Gobain from shareholders representing more than 40 percent of the company’s shares, including Swiss pension funds, cities, public institutions, prominent institutional investors and private investors.

* Georg Fischer said its automotive division is increasing its manufacturing footprint in China by 50 percent after extenting an iron foundry in Kunshan, and is building a fourth light metal facility in Suzhou to add 50 percent more site capacity by year-end.

* Holcim said that BlackRock Inc. holds 2.93 percent of the voting rights and of the registered share capital of the cement maker following the sale of shares, falling below the threshhold of 3 percent required under Swiss securities law for public disclosure.

* Santhera said it is strengthening its leadership by nomimating senior members of staff to management and appointing Giovanni Stropoli as Chief Commercial Officer, effective from February.

* Advanced Digital Broadcast said that 4T S.A. controls 98 percent of shares and will begin a squeeze-out of the remainder, and that the company will apply for its shares to be delisted.

ECONOMY

KOF indicator for January due at 0800 GMT