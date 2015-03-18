Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 18

ZURICH, March 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday at 9,208 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Credit Suisse announced the launch of a global digital private banking platform for clients in Asia Pacific, with Singapore as the first launch location.

* Crealogix posted a group loss of 5.2 million Swiss franc in the first half of the 2014/15 financial year, in part due to investments in product development.

* Swisslog said it is preparing the procedure for its takeover by KUKA with cash compensation for the remaining minority shareholders and for the delisting of its shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange.

* Looser said consolidated net income for 2014 rose to 14.7 million Swiss francs from 3.4 million francs the year before.

* Tecan said net profit for 2014 was 40.2 million Swiss francs, down from 45.7 million francs in 2013, with the decline due to currency hedging measures as the U.S. dollar appreciated towards year end. The company also said it will propose the election of Lars Holmqvist as a new member of its Board at the group’s annual general meeting.

* Hochdorf said Fons Togtema will take on the role of managing director of baby care for Hochdorf Swiss Nutrition and will join the group’s senior management team.

* Rieter said 2014 net profit was 52.9 million Swiss francs, up 41 percent compared to 2013.

* Lifewatch posted a net loss of $2.73 million for 2014, compared to a net profit $2.92 million in 2013.

* Von Roll Holding said 2014 net sales rose by 0.2 percent year on year to 418.8 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

March ZEW due at 1000 GMT