Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 20
March 20, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 20 (Zurich) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,333 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

HOLCIM

Holcim Ltd and Lafarge SA have agreed to new terms over their planned multi-billion-euro merger, which would create the world’s biggest cement firm, including agreeing to a new share-swap ratio for the deal.

For more, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse said it had stowed 1.02 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion) for legal disputes including allegations of price-fixing in the credit default swaps market and a probe of alternative trading venues known as dark pools at the end of 2014.

For more, click on

NOVARTIS

A U.S. judge on Thursday denied Amgen Inc’s bid to block the sale of Novartis AG’s recently approved “biosimilar” form of Neupogen, Amgen’s blockbuster drug used to prevent infections in cancer patients.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* GAM said that board member Dieter Enkelmann will not be standing for re-election on April 30 because it does not comply with the governance framework of his employer, Julius Baer, where he is finance chief.

* Bachem said full-year net profit rose by nearly one quarter to 29.1 million francs and will propose a dividend of 2 francs per share, and that it sales growth to be within the targeted long-term range of 6 to 10 percent per year as well as a further improvement in profit.

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
