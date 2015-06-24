Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 24

ZURICH, June 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

JULIUS BAER

The group said it would book a preliminary $350 million against first-half results towards an expected settlement in a U.S. criminal investigation into how the Swiss bank helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes. The provision is far less than many analysts had expected, with some estimates as high as 850 million Swiss francs ($909 million).

Shares are indicated up 4.1 percent.

NESTLE

The world’s biggest food group named Frenchman Francois-Xavier Roger as chief financial officer and executive vice president as of July 1. Roger, now CFO of Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical, replaces Wan Ling Martello, who became Nestle’s head of Asia, Oceania and Africa in May.

SYNGENTA

Chairman Michel Demare reiterated to the Finanz und Wirtschaft paper that the board would consider negotiations if suitor Monsanto or another bidder made a “serious” offer for the group.

Monsanto Chief Executive Hugh Grant called the company’s attempt to buy Syngenta “a long game” and said he still wants to get it done despite Syngenta’s rebuff, the Wall Street Journal reported.

SIKA

The Swiss construction chemicals firm, attempting to block a takeover of a majority stake by French rival Saint-Gobain, holds an investor day in Zurich.

A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday questioned why a former UBS AG trader’s bid to dismiss a criminal case accusing him of scheming to manipulate the Libor rate should even be considered when the U.S. government calls him a fugitive.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

SULZER

The company said it would adopt measures at its Chemtech division to address shrinking markets and rising competition in China and southeast Asia. These included reducing capacity in China, halting manufacturing in Singapore and Edmonton, and closing a workshop in Switzerland.

VALORA

Andreas Berger, head of Valora Retail Switzerland, will leave the company at the end of this month. Michael Mueller, the Valora Group’s CEO, will take on Berger’s duties in addition to his other responsibilities.

LIFEWATCH

The digital healthcare company said it would get a seven-digit Swiss franc sum back after Israel’s Supreme Court reversed a large portion of a judgement against a unit in a legal dispute.

COMET HOLDING AG

The company is expanding production capacity to handle expected demand for a new series of Tetra Pak filling machine platforms.

ECONOMY

UBS consumption indicator for May rises to 1.73 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)